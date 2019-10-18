2 tractor-trailers crash along I-20 in Villa Rica, closing westbound lanes

All lanes of traffic along Interstate 20 westbound were shut down Friday afternoon during rush hour.

Officials said two tractor-trailers got into a wreck right at Industrial Boulevard, which is State Route 61.

Debris was scattered across the highway for several hours.

Traffic was backed up for miles for several hours.

Police said one person was airlifted to an area hospital, but they are expected to recover.

The road reopened around 7 p.m.