2 teens shot near park in Atlanta's Vine City

Two 16-year-olds were shot near a popular Atlanta park, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. Dec. 8 near the corner of Elm Street NW and Joseph Boone Boulevard NW, which is right by Rodney Cook Sr. Park in historic Vine City.

The pair were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately released, but Atlanta police did say both teens were found alert, conscious, and breathing.

Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.