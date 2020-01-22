2 suspects wanted in Atlanta parking garage car theft

Atlanta police need your help identifying two men believed to be involved in a car theft.

Investigators say they were called to a parking deck on the 900 block of Howell Mill Rd at 11:12 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim told police that he had parked his white 2018 Infiniti Q70 on the third floor of the parking deck and came back to find it gone.

According to police, the suspects were able to get into the vehicle using a spare key fob that was inside the glove compartment of the car.

If you know anything about the car theft, call Atlanta police.

The car has a New Jersey license plate of G38LHB.

If you know anything about the theft, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.