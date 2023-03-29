2 suspects charged in 3 Metro Detroit bank robberies using paycheck stubs for notes
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Two suspects were charged on March 29 for three bank robberies and an attempted fourth robbery.
Investigators say that Collin Carl Love, Jr. and LaRonte Hill would pass the teller a note that demanded money. Feds later learned one of the notes the suspect used was a paystub that belonged to one of the suspects.
The two - Love, 24, and Hill, 22, are accused in the following robberies:
- Community Choice Credit Union in Redford, Michigan on February 4, 2023
- The Christian Financial Credit Union in Harper Woods on February 10, 2023
- The Fifth Third Bank in Grosse Pointe Woods on March 3, 2023,
- Investigators say the two attempted to rob the Eastpointe Community Credit Union on February 24, 2023.
At the Community Choice bank robbery, one of the suspects produced a note saying "I want 20,000. All 100 dollar bills no dye packs no tracking devices or funny business. I have a gun and I will shoot somebody PSA give me this check back when done!"
The teller went to the back to retrieve money and told their manager it was a robbery, and the manager alerted police. The teller then handed the suspect $4,000 and the robber fled on foot.
The note appeared to have been written on a paycheck stub that tracked to a temp agency, Kelly Services, in Troy. The business provided police the name the account was connected to, which was Collin Love Jr.
Love has a CCW conviction from 2023 and police found he was denied a firearm purchase the same day as the robbery, due to an injunctive order against him for a report of domestic violence.
A note with the same message written was used in the Harper Woods robbery, in which the teller gave the robber $9,000.
The note was also written on a paycheck stun from a temp business that is no longer open. Michigan State Police did an analysis on it and matched a fingerprint to Love.
In the Eastpointe robbery attempt, a teller received a similar note but never returned up front, leading to the suspect fleeing.