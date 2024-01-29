2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on Hicks Road in Cobb County

Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 29 on Hicks Road near Austell Road in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department.

It happened around 2:44 a.m., police say. The preliminary investigation revealed a red 2020 Mercedes GLB250 driven by 37-year-old Eboni Brown from Auburn, Washington, was traveling north on Hicks Road when Brown lost control of the car and it left the road.

The car entered a culvert, struck a tree, and rolled onto its roof.

Hicks and her passenger, 32-year-old Von'Jewel Shekhinah from Atlanta, were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.