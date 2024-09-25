Expand / Collapse search
2 people shot Wednesday afternoon in West Lake area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 2:18pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two people have been shot in the 100 block of Victor Circle NW near Holly Road NW in the West Lake area, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police said that one person is in critical condition and the other was "alert, conscious and breathing."

No other information was released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or possible suspect(s).

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.