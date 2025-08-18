2 people escape early morning house fire in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief Fire heavily damaged the garage of a Nancy Creek Drive home near the Marist School Monday morning Two occupants escaped without serious injuries, DeKalb County fire officials say Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze



DeKalb County firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out around 4 a.m. Monday morning on West Nancy Creek Drive near the Marist School.

What we know:

Photos from the scene shows heavy damage to the home’s garage, where officials say most of the flames were contained. Two people who were inside at the time managed to escape the house on their own, according to fire crews.

No serious injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.