2 parking attendants accused of stealing at The Battery lot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two LAZ Parking attendants face misdemeanor theft charges after allegedly taking cash and digital payments from drivers at a pre-paid Atlanta lot.
What we know:
Ayianna Alexus Brodeur, of Buford, Georgia, and Kenneth Cainion, of Atlanta, were working at Lot 9 on 900 Circle 75 Parkway SE during a sporting event.
Authorities stated the lot was strictly reserved for pre-paid parking. However, investigators alleged the two attendants let drivers without pre-paid passes bypass the entry gate between 3:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Brodeur and Cainion accepted cash and electronic payments from the drivers and kept the money for themselves, according to authorities.
Both individuals were charged with theft by taking under $1,500, which is a misdemeanor under Georgia law.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said how much total money was taken during the hours-long scheme.
It is also unclear how many vehicles were allowed into the lot without pre-paid passes.
What's next:
Cobb County Magistrate Judge John Strauss signed the arrest warrants for both attendants.
Bond was set at $1,000 for each defendant as the legal process moves forward.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from arrest warrants issued in Cobb County Magistrate Court.