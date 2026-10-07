2 parking attendants accused of stealing at The Battery lot

article

The Brief Two parking attendants face misdemeanor theft charges for allegedly taking unauthorized payments at an Atlanta parking lot. Authorities say the attendants let drivers without pre-paid passes bypass an entry gate and pocketed the cash and digital payments. A judge set bond at $1,000 each for Ayianna Alexus Brodeur and Kenneth Cainion following their Oct. 1 arrests.



Two LAZ Parking attendants face misdemeanor theft charges after allegedly taking cash and digital payments from drivers at a pre-paid Atlanta lot.

What we know:

Ayianna Alexus Brodeur, of Buford, Georgia, and Kenneth Cainion, of Atlanta, were working at Lot 9 on 900 Circle 75 Parkway SE during a sporting event.

Authorities stated the lot was strictly reserved for pre-paid parking. However, investigators alleged the two attendants let drivers without pre-paid passes bypass the entry gate between 3:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Brodeur and Cainion accepted cash and electronic payments from the drivers and kept the money for themselves, according to authorities.

Both individuals were charged with theft by taking under $1,500, which is a misdemeanor under Georgia law.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how much total money was taken during the hours-long scheme.

It is also unclear how many vehicles were allowed into the lot without pre-paid passes.

What's next:

Cobb County Magistrate Judge John Strauss signed the arrest warrants for both attendants.

Bond was set at $1,000 for each defendant as the legal process moves forward.