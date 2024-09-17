Expand / Collapse search

2 new West Nile virus cases reported in Georgia, CDC says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 17, 2024 10:06am EDT
Health
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A Culex pipien mosquito specimen in the insect collection at the Field Museum shows the type of mosquito that carries the West Nile virus. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Two additional cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Georgia, bringing the total number of cases in the state to nine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is an increase from seven cases earlier this month.

PREVIOUS: West Nile virus cases on the rise in 30 states, including Georgia

Nationwide, nearly 500 cases have been reported across 39 states.

PREVIOUS: Atlanta ranked as 4th most mosquito-infested city by Terminix

To reduce the risk of mosquito-borne infections, experts recommend eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, using insect repellent, and wearing protective clothing when outdoors.