2 new West Nile virus cases reported in Georgia, CDC says
ATLANTA - Two additional cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Georgia, bringing the total number of cases in the state to nine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is an increase from seven cases earlier this month.
Nationwide, nearly 500 cases have been reported across 39 states.
To reduce the risk of mosquito-borne infections, experts recommend eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, using insect repellent, and wearing protective clothing when outdoors.