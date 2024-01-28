2 men try to steal $4K worth of construction materials, Gwinnett police say

article

Officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department's East Precinct in unincorporated Lawrenceville recently apprehended two suspects and recovered stolen materials worth over $4,000 from a construction site on Old Peachtree Road.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to the construction site, which was under remote surveillance by a security company. The company had alerted law enforcement after noticing a suspicious truck and trailer on the property. Officers arrived promptly and discovered two attempting to run away, leaving their pickup truck and trailer behind.

One suspect was quickly apprehended at the scene, while the assistance of a police K9 and the Aviation Unit led to the discovery and subsequent arrest of the second suspect.

The recovered stolen property included over $4,000 worth of roofing shingles found in the abandoned trailer.

The arrested individuals were identified as Elvin Palma Cruz, 27, and Luis Palma Reyes, 31, both residents of Lawrenceville. They face multiple charges, including Theft by Taking, Loitering & Prowling, Open Container, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, Forgery 1st Degree, Removing/Affixing License Plate with Intent to Conceal, Driving a Vehicle without a Current License Plate (2 counts), Obstruction (2 counts), and Criminal Trespass (2 counts).