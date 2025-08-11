2 men, teen hurt in 3 separate Atlanta shootings since Sunday afternoon
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Atlanta that left two men injured and hospitalized. Also, a teenager was shot in the hand on Sunday afternoon.
Foundry Street shooting
The first incident happened near an apartment complex on the 500 block of Foundry Street in northwest Atlanta.
Officers said the shooting around 10 p.m. Aug. 10 stemmed from a dispute, according to a witness. A 43-year-old man was shot four times and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released, and no suspects have been identified.
FOX 5 Atlanta photo
Neal Street shooting
In a separate case, a man was shot in the arm during a dispute some time after midnight Aug. 11 on the 700 block of Neal Street NW.
Atlanta police said the victim was also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators have a suspect in custody in connection with that shooting. The suspect had not been identified as of 8 a.m. Monday.
FOX 5 Atlanta photo
Moury Avenue shooting
Additionally, a 17-year-old male was shot in his right hand around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 150 block of Moury Avenue.
Police did not release much information about the shooting, saying their Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The teenager was alert and breathing when he was transported to a nearby hospital.
Ashby Street MARTA Station
Atlanta police also responded to a fight between a father and son at the Ashby Street MARTA Station early Monday morning. Police have not released any details about this incident. It is unknown if anyone was injured or arrested.
FOX 5 Atlanta photo