2 men, teen hurt in 3 separate Atlanta shootings since Sunday afternoon

The Brief Three Atlanta shootings on Foundry Street, Neal Street, and Moury Avenue left three people hospitalized. A 43-year-old and another man were injured in separate disputes; a Neal Street suspect is in custody. A teen was shot in the hand on Moury Avenue; police also responded to a fight at Ashby Street MARTA Station.



Atlanta police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Atlanta that left two men injured and hospitalized. Also, a teenager was shot in the hand on Sunday afternoon.

Foundry Street shooting

The first incident happened near an apartment complex on the 500 block of Foundry Street in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said the shooting around 10 p.m. Aug. 10 stemmed from a dispute, according to a witness. A 43-year-old man was shot four times and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released, and no suspects have been identified.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Neal Street shooting

In a separate case, a man was shot in the arm during a dispute some time after midnight Aug. 11 on the 700 block of Neal Street NW.

Atlanta police said the victim was also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators have a suspect in custody in connection with that shooting. The suspect had not been identified as of 8 a.m. Monday.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Moury Avenue shooting

Additionally, a 17-year-old male was shot in his right hand around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 150 block of Moury Avenue.

Police did not release much information about the shooting, saying their Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The teenager was alert and breathing when he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Ashby Street MARTA Station

Atlanta police also responded to a fight between a father and son at the Ashby Street MARTA Station early Monday morning. Police have not released any details about this incident. It is unknown if anyone was injured or arrested.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo