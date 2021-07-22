MPD releases new video of suspects involved in 14th St double shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting that sent pedestrians fleeing on a busy street in northwest DC.

According to DC Police, officers responded to the scene at 14th and Riggs NW, a busy street filled with restaurants and bars, around 8:20 p.m.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A source tells FOX 5 one man was shot in the arm and the other in the chest.

They were both conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

DC police say at this time, it appears one of the victims was the target of the shooting. The other victim is potentially an innocent bystander.

FOX 5 spoke to many people who were out and about when the shooting happened. They report hearing about 20 gunshots.

A witness says one of the men shot ran into the Mexicue restaurant where they were having dinner.

A couple eating outside says when they heard the shots they thought it was firecrackers because they saw flashes hitting the street. Then they saw people running.

Police released photos and video of the suspect following a press conference Thursday night.

This latest shooting comes amid a rash of crime that has plagued the District and led Mayor Muriel Bowser to direct the Metropolitan Police Department to "use any overtime necessary to meet our public safety needs."

On Wednesday, DC PD also announced the launch of their new mobile units that will be engaging the community on bikes and scooters, in another attempt to curb the violent crime.

Police have closed the street at 14th and R as the investigation continues.

