2 men, 4 women wanted in 'dine and dash' at Conyers restaurant

Authorities are searching for two men and four women who are wanted for leaving a Conyers restaurant without paying their check.

According to police, the suspects left Don Tello's on Dogwood Drive around 9:10 p.m. on February 27 before paying the bill.

Police said they are searching for a heavier black male, a thin older black male, a heavier light-skin black female, an older black female, a heavy black female with long braids, and a heavy light-skin black female.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to their arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.