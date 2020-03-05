2 men, 4 women wanted in 'dine and dash' at Conyers restaurant
CONYERS, Ga. - Authorities are searching for two men and four women who are wanted for leaving a Conyers restaurant without paying their check.
According to police, the suspects left Don Tello's on Dogwood Drive around 9:10 p.m. on February 27 before paying the bill.
Police said they are searching for a heavier black male, a thin older black male, a heavier light-skin black female, an older black female, a heavy black female with long braids, and a heavy light-skin black female.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to their arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.