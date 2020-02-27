2 killed in Monroe County house fire, deputies searching for missing woman

Authorities in Monroe County said they found two bodies in a home following a fire early Thursday morning. Investigators are working to identify the two victims while deputies search for a third person who may be in danger.

It happened along Old Zebulon Road around 3:30 a.m. Monroe County firefighters said they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once firefighters were inside, they discovered two bodies.

Those bodies have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to be positively identified and for an autopsy.

Deputies also said they were searching for Tasha Vandiver, who is believed to not have been in the home at the time. Investigators are not sure if she is in danger or just missing. She was driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia tag RSD8160.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Monroe County Emergency Services and the State Fire Marshall.

Anyone with information on the fire or may know the whereabouts of Tasha Vandiver is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043.