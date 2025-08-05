Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Oconee County
4
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:19 PM EDT until TUE 4:15 PM EDT, Clayton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:48 PM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Jackson County, Union County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Madison County, Butts County, Henry County, Troup County, Greene County, Fayette County, Dawson County, White County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Putnam County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Banks County, Newton County, Clayton County, Hall County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

2 killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Cherokee County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 1:53pm EDT
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old and a 67-year-old, both from Canton, died after a head-on crash Monday morning on Fate Conn Road in Cherokee County.
    • Investigators say the BMW SUV crossed the center line and struck a Ford Mustang.
    • The crash remains under investigation, and Sheriff Frank Reynolds called it a heartbreaking and tragic incident.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead following a head-on crash Monday morning in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene around 8:18 a.m. on Fate Conn Road, just west of Ball Ground Highway. Investigators say a BMW SUV crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 18-year-old Luke Burgess of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Frank Coe, also of Canton, was taken to Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking and tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved," said Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

Cherokee CountyNews