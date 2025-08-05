2 killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Cherokee County

The Brief An 18-year-old and a 67-year-old, both from Canton, died after a head-on crash Monday morning on Fate Conn Road in Cherokee County. Investigators say the BMW SUV crossed the center line and struck a Ford Mustang. The crash remains under investigation, and Sheriff Frank Reynolds called it a heartbreaking and tragic incident.



Two people are dead following a head-on crash Monday morning in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene around 8:18 a.m. on Fate Conn Road, just west of Ball Ground Highway. Investigators say a BMW SUV crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 18-year-old Luke Burgess of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Frank Coe, also of Canton, was taken to Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking and tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved," said Sheriff Frank Reynolds.