2 juveniles arrested for throwing rocks at windshields

The Brief Rocks thrown at vehicles shattered windshields in Jasper. Deputies and police arrested two juveniles after reports. Suspects face charges of damage to property, reckless conduct.



Two juveniles are facing charges after multiple vehicles had their windshields shattered by rocks Tuesday night in downtown Jasper, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Jasper police officers responded around 8 p.m. Sept. 2 to reports of vehicles being damaged in the North Main Street area. Witnesses provided a description of a suspect vehicle, which officers later located.

After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, deputies took two juveniles into custody. Their names have not been released because of their ages.

The juveniles face charges of damage to property and reckless conduct.

What you can do:

Officials asked anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged in the incident to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 706-253-8911.