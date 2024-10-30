2 injured in scaffold fall at Peachtree Presbyterian Church

article

Authorities responded to Peachtree Presbyterian Church along Roswell Road after a report of two people who fell from a scaffold.

The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, two males fell about 30 feet off the scaffold.

One suffered a critical head injury and the other suffered injuries to the lower extremities and needed a tourniquet.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Roswell Road was blocked for a short time as emergency crews responded to the scene.

According to the church’s Facebook page, the main sanctuary has been undergoing renovations, but it was not immediately clear if the incident was linked to those efforts.