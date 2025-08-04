2 drivers killed in July 25 crash in South Fulton identified

article

The Brief Two women identified as victims in a fatal July 25 crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard: 76-year-old Nancy Veasey and 51-year-old Latisha MacWilliams. Crash involved four vehicles and occurred at the intersection of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Robinson Drive around 4:15 p.m. Medical examiner ruled the deaths accidental, caused by generalized blunt force injuries; the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities have identified the two women killed in a four-vehicle crash on July 25 as 76-year-old Nancy Veasey and 51-year-old Latisha MacWilliams.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deadly four-vehicle crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard claims two lives

What we know:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the deadly collision happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Robinson Drive.

Emergency responders pronounced both women dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death for both was generalized blunt force injuries and classified the manner of death as accidental.

The crash temporarily shut down both directions of Fulton Industrial Boulevard as police conducted an investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

What's next:

No further details have been released about the circumstances of the crash or the other vehicles involved. The investigation remains active.