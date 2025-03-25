2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Oconee County home

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead at a Mars Hill Road residence on March 24.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the home after a concerned family member reported they had not heard from their loved one for an unusual amount of time. When law enforcement arrived, they saw Mitchell Oldham enter the home. As a deputy approached the residence, he discovered Douglas Oldham deceased near the front of the house.

With the nature of the situation unknown, the deputy called for backup before attempting to make contact with anyone inside. When initial efforts failed, the Athens-Clarke County Strategic Response Team (SRT) was deployed. Using a drone to search inside the home, they found Mitchell Oldham dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What's next:

After securing the home, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit took over the crime scene processing. Authorities have not yet provided additional details as the investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. expressed condolences to those impacted by the tragedy, stating:

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time."

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also extended its appreciation to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for their quick response and assistance in handling the situation.