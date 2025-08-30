Expand / Collapse search

2 dead after domestic incident at Gwinnett County apartment complex

Published  August 30, 2025 9:09pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police are investigating a domestic incident at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.  (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Police said they responded to a complex on Global Forum Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Saturday
    • After they arrived, they found two people dead from a domestic-related incident.
    • Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead following a domestic incident at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County. 

What we know:

Police said they responded to a complex on Global Forum Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Saturday. After they arrived, they found two people dead from a domestic-related incident. 

Detectives responded to investigate, and crime scene units processed the scene. 

What they're saying:

"At this time, we do not believe that there was anyone else involved in this incident," said Gwinnett County Corporal Dustin Martin-Young. 

When asked if it was a murder suicide, police made it appear that it was not.  "We do not have any information at this time that would suggest that," said Martin-Young.

What's next:

The names of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified. 

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by Gwinnett County police and a press conference held at the scene. 

