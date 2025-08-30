2 dead after domestic incident at Gwinnett County apartment complex
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead following a domestic incident at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.
What we know:
Police said they responded to a complex on Global Forum Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Saturday. After they arrived, they found two people dead from a domestic-related incident.
Detectives responded to investigate, and crime scene units processed the scene.
What they're saying:
"At this time, we do not believe that there was anyone else involved in this incident," said Gwinnett County Corporal Dustin Martin-Young.
When asked if it was a murder suicide, police made it appear that it was not. "We do not have any information at this time that would suggest that," said Martin-Young.
What's next:
The names of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by Gwinnett County police and a press conference held at the scene.