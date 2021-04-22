Mother of infant twins found dead inside Queens apartment charged with murder: NYPD

The 23-year-old mother of two babies, only 46 days old, that were found dead inside of an NYCHA building in Queens on Thursday is now facing murder charges over the infants' death.

Police say Danezja Kilpatrick has been charged with murder, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of Dakota and Dallis Bentley.

The NYPD made the shocking discovery of the bodies of the boy and girl at the Woodside Houses on 51st Street just after 3 p.m.

Authorities say they were making a wellness check at apartment 5A after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

The baby boy was found unconscious in a crib with stab wounds to his body, according to police. When asked where the girl, Dakota, was, authorities say the mother pointed to the sink where she was found wrapped in a blanket, added cops.

Responding EMS workers declared the infants dead.

"The children's 23-year-old mother was taken into custody at the scene. A knife was recovered at the scene," police said during a news conference.

Police say Kilpatrick had no criminal history prior to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.