2 arrested in meth bust after I-75 chase in Butts County

Two men were arrested in a massive meth bust after an attempted traffic stop in Butts County turned into a chase along interstate 75, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says.

Sheriff Long praised his Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team for the arrest. He says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle heading southbound at mile marker 201, but the driver did not comply, turning eastbound onto Highway 36. Deputies ended the pursuit using a PIT maneuver, but it didn't end there. The two men tried to run away, but eventually were captured.

Authorities say deputies found approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s trunk. Sheriff Long expressed his pride in his deputies, stating, "I have the best trained, highly motivated and dedicated deputies of any sheriff’s office in the country."

Tyresse James Fields and Thomas Charles Jones (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects were identified as Tyresse James Fields from Kissimmee, Florida, and Thomas Charles Jones from Thomasville, Georgia. Deputies say Jones was driving under the influence at the time of his arrest. He is also wanted in Lowndes County.