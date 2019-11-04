Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested in deadly mobile home park shooting

Published 
Updated 15 hours ago
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Deadly shooting at mobile home park

Police investigate deadly shooting a Plantation Hill Road mobile home park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have made several arrests in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend. 

Kevin Mendez, 17, and a 14-year-old juvenile have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a pistol by a minor. 

The shooting happened sometime after midnight at Waverly Mobile Home Park on Plantation Road. 

According to police, a 24-year-old man was being taken to the hospital when the driver pulled into the QuikTip on Mableton Parkway. The driver spotted a Cobb County police officer and asked for help. 

First responders transferred the shooting victim, Roman Orlando Mejia-Nunez, of Austell, to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died. 

The two suspects were arrested on Monday. 