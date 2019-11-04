2 arrested in deadly mobile home park shooting

Cobb County police have made several arrests in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Kevin Mendez, 17, and a 14-year-old juvenile have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a pistol by a minor.

The shooting happened sometime after midnight at Waverly Mobile Home Park on Plantation Road.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was being taken to the hospital when the driver pulled into the QuikTip on Mableton Parkway. The driver spotted a Cobb County police officer and asked for help.

First responders transferred the shooting victim, Roman Orlando Mejia-Nunez, of Austell, to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The two suspects were arrested on Monday.