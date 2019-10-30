2 arrested in Clayton County drug bust

A man and woman wanted in Atlanta were discovered by investigators to be the center of a major drug bust in Clayton County.

As authorities were arresting Lerenzo Harris in connection to a shooting and his female companion, Shanton Heard for traffic charges at a home in Riverdale. Investigators reported finding a large number of drugs, inducing heroin, meth, crack, and cocaine.

Authorities also seized two assault rifles, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

In addition to the initial charges out of Atlanta, the pair now face a long list of drug-related charges in Clayton County.

