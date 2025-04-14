2 adults found dead after trailer fire on Bent Willow Drive in Gwinnett County

The Brief Two adults were found dead after a trailer fire early Monday behind the 4100 block of Bent Willow Drive in Lilburn. Firefighters arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the blaze with one hose line. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Gwinnett County fire officials.



Two adults were found dead following an early morning fire that destroyed a recreational trailer in Lilburn on Monday.

What we know:

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a 911 call at 6:01 a.m. reporting a trailer on fire in the woods behind the 4100 block of Bent Willow Drive. A neighbor reported seeing flames across a nearby lake and hearing an explosion. Additional callers informed dispatchers that someone lived in the trailer, prompting an upgrade to a residential fire response.

When fire crews arrived, they found the trailer—used as a primary residence—fully engulfed in flames about 100 feet behind the main home on the property. Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line to battle the blaze and conducted a full search of the charred remains. Two adult victims were discovered inside.

The structure sustained heavy fire damage and the scene was secured for further investigation. The occupant of the main residence told authorities he awoke to the fire and called 911.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire officials. The victims have not been identified at this time.