19-year-old TikTok star from Georgia loses battle with brain cancer

The Brief Anna Grace Phelan, a 19-year-old TikTok creator known for sharing her battle with brain cancer, died on May 23. Diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma, Phelan documented her faith and resilience, gaining a devoted following online. The Georgia teen was remembered for her strong Christian faith, recent high school graduation, and close ties to her community and family.



Anna Grace Phelan, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator who shared her emotional and spiritual journey following a brain cancer diagnosis, has died. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement posted to her TikTok account on May 24. She died one day earlier, on May 23.

What we know:

Phelan, who lived in Georgia and originally hailed from Florida, had developed a devoted online following by documenting her experiences after being diagnosed with a grade 4 malignant brain tumor in September 2024. According to a GoFundMe campaign launched in her support, the tumor was identified as a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that originates in the brain or spinal cord.

What they're saying:

"It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," the family wrote in their social media message. "So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith."

A high school graduate from Jefferson, Phelan worked as a receptionist at a medical office and remained active in her church community. Her TikTok videos often centered on messages of hope, faith, and resilience. In one of her final posts, shared on May 15, Phelan captured a backyard gathering where friends came together to celebrate and spend time with her.

She is survived by her parents, William "Buddy" Phelan and Nadine Phelan, her brother Harper, her grandparents, and a large extended family of relatives who, according to her obituary, "love her very much."

Her funeral service on Thursday at the Galilee Christian Church will be livestreamed.