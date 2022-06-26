19-year-old killed in Woodstock motorcycle crash, sheriff's office says

article

Loved ones created a memorial on the side of a Woodstock road where a 19-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on June 21.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Vander Damiano died in a single-vehicle crash on Town Lake Parkway near Rose Creek Drive.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office traffic enforcement unit is investigating, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Damiano's loved ones established a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral expenses.

"Vander was a beautiful soul and a light to everyone around him," the webpage's description said. "We would like to help his family during this difficult time by raising money for memorial purposes. Fly high Vander."

A wooden cross with the name "Vander" was planted on the side of the road and flowers lined the curb and sidewalk on Friday, about three days after the crash.