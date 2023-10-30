Expand / Collapse search
19-year-old Cleveland man arrested after brief high-speed chase

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Habersham County
FOX 5 Atlanta
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old Cleveland man found himself in hot water on Friday night after a high-speed chase that took place in Habersham and White counties. The incident unfolded when Habersham County Sheriff’s Office HEAT Unit Sgt. Kris Hall spotted a Ford pickup truck and another vehicle blazing down Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) at a speed of almost 30 mph over the posted limit at around 8:48 p.m.

When Hall attempted to pull over the speeding Ford pickup, the driver decided to make a run for it, continuing at a high speed and even running a stop sign at the intersection of Ga. 105 and Ga. 115. The driver further flouted the rules of the road by passing a vehicle on a double yellow line as they entered White County.

The situation escalated when the driver tried to turn the truck left onto Ga. 254, leading to a reckless off-road adventure. The truck careened through the grass at Chattahoochee Grocery, narrowly avoiding a collision with a large steel signpost. The wild ride continued as the truck crossed Ga. 254 along the driveway of the Dollar General store, ultimately jumping the curb and coming to a rest in a foliage-filled ravine.

Luckily, there was no contact between the truck and Sgt. Hall's patrol vehicle.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Hunter Kennon Flores, was promptly arrested at the scene. Flores faces a slew of charges, including failure to maintain lane, having defective tires, failing to obey a stop sign, reckless driving, racing, improper passing in a no-passing zone, two counts of speeding, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He was later released from jail on $16,850 bond.

It's worth noting that the second vehicle involved in the high-speed chase was not located.


 