19-year-old arrested after posing as student at Cobb County high school

A 19-year-old man was arrested at Sprayberry High School in Cobb County last week after posing as a student, according to school officials. The man allegedly used fake information to enter the school and was quickly identified as an imposter by staff.

In a letter sent to parents, school administrators alerted them about the situation, referring to the individual as an "adult imposter" who was found in the halls of the high school. Cobb School Police responded swiftly, removing the suspect from the campus.

A district spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to FOX 5, saying, "The person was removed from campus quickly and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law." However, the district did not release the suspect's name or specify whether he had any ties to the school.

At this time, it is unclear what charges the suspect may face, and the motive behind his actions remains unknown. The Cobb County School District declined further interviews.

The investigation is ongoing.