18-month-old baby girl reported missing in Coweta County

Authorities are searching for an 18-month-old baby girl who went missing from Coweta County.

Remy Jaaziah Daniels disappeared from her home in Newnan around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white Minnie Mouse tee shirt. She is described as black female, 18 months-old, 2' tall, weighing about 30 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly brown hair.

Officials say she may be with Jeremy Joseph Daniels, traveling in a Gold Chevy Impala with Georgia tag RMR9873.

Danilels is described as a black male, 31 years-old, 5'11", weighing about 152 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Deputies say he has an active warrant for his arrest on charges of making terroristic threats in Coweta County.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is urged to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.