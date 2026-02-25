17th & State Restaurant + Bar opening soon at Atlantic Station

The Brief 17th & State Restaurant + Bar is the new culinary concept opening inside the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Midtown at Atlantic Station. The restaurant is owned by the team behind downtown Atlanta’s popular Thrive Restaurant, and is set for a grand opening on Friday, February 27th. Owners say the cuisine is meant to reflect both the restaurant's home city and region, serving up Southern comfort with a modern Atlanta edge.



Setting your GPS to find Atlantic Station’s newest dining hotspot couldn’t be easier: the location is right there in the name!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look (and, more importantly, taste!) of 17th & State Restaurant + Bar, the new culinary concept located inside Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Midtown. The hotel and restaurant sit right at the intersection of 17th and State Streets, giving diners immediate access to the shopping and attractions of Atlantic Station — and the owners (the same team behind downtown Atlanta’s Thrive Restaurant, by the way), say they hope to attract a healthy mix of hotel guests and discerning local diners.

And as we know from Thrive Restaurant — which has been frequently featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past, beginning with a visit from Burgers with Buck way back in 2020 — that leadership team is serious about creating a bold and memorable menu. In the case of 17th & State Restaurant + Bar, owners say the cuisine is meant to reflect both its home city and region, serving up Southern comfort with a modern Atlanta edge. Along with the food and list of hand-crafted cocktails, owners say an in-house DJ will provide live entertainment on Thursday through Saturday evenings.

17th & State Restaurant + Bar is located at 290 17th Street Northwest in Atlanta, and the grand opening is set for Friday, February 27th. Current regular hours listed on the website are 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our delicious morning on what’s being called "your new favorite corner."