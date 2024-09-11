17-year-old murder suspect sought by Towns County, could be in DeKalb

The Towns County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old murder suspect named Anthony Freeman.

TCSO says that they received a call at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 about an abandoned vehicle in the 4500 block of Thomas Town Road, near Young Harris College campus.

The vehicle was wanted in connection to a homicide in DeKalb County.

TCSO believes the vehicle was abandoned between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Freeman is a Black male, approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and 130 pounds. Freeman also has dreadlocks. He is wanted for murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

Freeman is considered armed and dangerous and the public is advised to use extreme caution around him. The public should also call 911 if they know anything about his current location.

The sheriff's office did not give any information about the victim.