17-year-old Dodge County golf standout dies after collapse

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 17, 2025 5:51am EDT
Georgia
Hadden Kelly. Courtesy of Dodge County High School

    • Hadden Kelly, 17, collapsed Monday and died
    • Dodge County High School junior was a golf standout
    • Coach remembered him as a leader and top performer

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. - Dodge County High School is mourning the death of 17-year-old Hadden Kelly, who collapsed Monday and later died, according to published reports.

According to WGXA, Kelly collapsed at a residence of a friend while doing "homecoming activities." 

Kelly, a junior and member of the school’s golf team, was remembered by his coach and teammates in a Facebook post as a top performer and team leader.

The school community has expressed its grief and support for Kelly’s family as they cope with the sudden loss.

His cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be conducted. 

  • Information for this story came from WXGA (liked above) and Facebook posts made by the school. 

