17-year-old Dodge County golf standout dies after collapse
article
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. - Dodge County High School is mourning the death of 17-year-old Hadden Kelly, who collapsed Monday and later died, according to published reports.
What we know:
According to WGXA, Kelly collapsed at a residence of a friend while doing "homecoming activities."
What they're saying:
Kelly, a junior and member of the school’s golf team, was remembered by his coach and teammates in a Facebook post as a top performer and team leader.
The school community has expressed its grief and support for Kelly’s family as they cope with the sudden loss.
What we don't know:
His cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be conducted.