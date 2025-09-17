17-year-old Dodge County golf standout dies after collapse

article

The Brief Hadden Kelly, 17, collapsed Monday and died Dodge County High School junior was a golf standout Coach remembered him as a leader and top performer



Dodge County High School is mourning the death of 17-year-old Hadden Kelly, who collapsed Monday and later died, according to published reports.

What we know:

According to WGXA, Kelly collapsed at a residence of a friend while doing "homecoming activities."

What they're saying:

Kelly, a junior and member of the school’s golf team, was remembered by his coach and teammates in a Facebook post as a top performer and team leader.

The school community has expressed its grief and support for Kelly’s family as they cope with the sudden loss.

What we don't know:

His cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be conducted.