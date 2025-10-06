16-year-old shot, killed in Bibb County late Sunday night

The Brief Deputies found 16-year-old Camron Williams fatally shot on Soldad Court. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene late Sunday night. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate circumstances of the shooting.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead late Sunday night.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home in the 5000 block of Soldad Court just before midnight after receiving reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Camron Williams lying unresponsive in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews attempted to provide aid, but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Richard Robertson. His family has been notified.

Investigators said the case remains open as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.