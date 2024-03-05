16 huskies rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Hall County

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Hall County officials say more than a dozen huskies were rescued on Feb. 28 from what they called "deplorable conditions" at a home on Reece Circle of A.L. Mangum Road in Talmo.

It appears that the dogs were discovered after police responded to a domestic disturbance at the home around 11 p.m. Feb. 27. Officers noted that there were approximately 16 dogs at the residence that appeared to be in poor condition and they saw feces and urine "all over." The residents were advised to clean up and were told that officers would be back the next day to check on the condition of the home and the dogs.

At around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 28, Hall County Animal Control officers went to the home on Reece Circle. There was some evidence that the residents had made an attempt to clean, but there was still a large amount of feces and urine in the bedrooms, bathroom and hallway of the home. There were also holes in the walls and floors.

The director of Animal Services came to assist and the officers impounded 16 dogs. Only 4 of the dogs had current rabies shots. The residents were told they had 7 days to get the house clean and then animal control would come back and do a recheck.

The owner of the dogs, identified as James Broome Jr., surrendered all but 3 of the dogs. He was issued citations for no rabies tags for 14 of the dogs, sanitation, unplanned breeding, human waste in a pen, and keeping animals without a change of air.

His mother, Doris Broome, was also cited for indiscriminate breeding, hoarding and sanitation.

