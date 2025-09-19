14-year-old shot in leg at Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta





FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief 14-year-old shot in the leg at Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station. Teen was taken to the hospital; condition not released. Police are searching for the shooter.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened Thursday night and left a 14-year-old boy injured. Police said the teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting. The teen’s current condition has not been provided.

What's next:



Investigators are working to identify and locate the shooter. More details are expected as the investigation develops.