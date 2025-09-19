Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old shot in leg at Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 19, 2025 6:26am EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA -
 

The Brief

    • 14-year-old shot in the leg at Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.
    • Teen was taken to the hospital; condition not released.
    • Police are searching for the shooter.

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta. 

What we know:

The incident happened Thursday night and left a 14-year-old boy injured. Police said the teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting. The teen’s current condition has not been provided.

What's next:


Investigators are working to identify and locate the shooter. More details are expected as the investigation develops.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by police. 

