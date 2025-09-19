14-year-old shot in leg at Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta
ATLANTA -
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta.
What we know:
The incident happened Thursday night and left a 14-year-old boy injured. Police said the teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting. The teen’s current condition has not been provided.
What's next:
Investigators are working to identify and locate the shooter. More details are expected as the investigation develops.