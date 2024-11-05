14-year-old boy arrested for Halloween morning homicide in Lithonia condo complex

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lithonia-area condominium complex early Halloween morning.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Somerset Parkway near the intersection of Hillandale Road. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 23-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound just inside the gate of the complex.

Investigators were able to quickly identify the young teen as a possible suspect in the deadly shooting. He was later arrested.

Investigators say he also confessed to another homicide earlier in the year.

His name has not been released.