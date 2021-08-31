13-year-old Floyd County student dies from COVID-19, coroner says

A 13-year-old Coosa High School student who had been battling COVID-19 since last week died Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor, the boy was found not breathing by his father in the early morning hours. Emergency crews were called and started 911. The student was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m.

Proctor said the cause of death was respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

The student's name was not immediately released.

Floyd County Schools released the following statement to FOX 5:

The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy. We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to this child’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus.

Because we know this will impact our school community emotionally, we encourage parents to be emotionally sensitive and prepare to offer support to their child or children during this difficult time.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

