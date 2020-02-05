13 people displaced in Douglasville house fire

Officials are investigating a house fire that destroyed the home of 13 people Wednesday morning.

Douglas County Fire officials say 911 began receiving calls about a house on fire in the 6300 block of Creek Valley Way in Douglasville around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see heavy flames coming from the home.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the home was a total loss, officials said.

“Occupants of the home said they smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors going off at the time of the fire," said Rick Martin, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Fire Department.

Though no one was injured in the fire, the 13 people who were living in the home have now been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.