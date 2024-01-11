12-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Sewell Mill Road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 12-year-old male was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Sewell Mill Road near Danforth Drive, according to Cobb County Police Department.
CCPD says a 61-year-old woman from Marietta was driving a 2017 Mazda west on Sewell Mill Road when the juvenile, also from Marietta, was attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk.
The juvenile entered the path of the Mazda and was struck. The driver brought the car to an immediate stop.
The 12-year-old was transported to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Atlanta with serious injuries. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.