12-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Sewell Mill Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 12-year-old male was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Sewell Mill Road near Danforth Drive, according to Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says a 61-year-old woman from Marietta was driving a 2017 Mazda west on Sewell Mill Road when the juvenile, also from Marietta, was attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk.

The juvenile entered the path of the Mazda and was struck. The driver brought the car to an immediate stop.

The 12-year-old was transported to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Atlanta with serious injuries. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. 