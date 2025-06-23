12-year-old LaGrange prodigy writes sci-fi thriller for adult audience

Twelve-year-old Blake Varnadoe of LaGrange isn’t just writing stories—he’s writing full-length adult fiction novels and publishing them on his own. His debut book, Eclipsar, a 230-page psychological sci-fi thriller, has earned comparisons to A Quiet Place and Cold Storage—and it’s only the beginning for the young author.

"I wrote, formatted, and edited it all myself," Blake said in a FOX 5 Atlanta interview. "The only thing I didn’t do was the cover."

A Young Author with a Big Voice

Eclipsar follows a former CIA agent who goes clinically insane, unleashes a deadly bioweapon, and must race to save his infected girlfriend—and possibly the world. The story, like Blake himself, doesn’t shy away from mature, high-stakes themes.

Though just 12, Blake doesn’t write children’s books. "I guess it’s just in my DNA," he said, explaining how horror movies and thriller stories became a part of his creative foundation. "My mom loves to watch horror movies. My dad loves to watch horror movies. I’ve always just watched horror movies."

He cites Stephen King as his biggest inspiration. "All of his work got turned into something much bigger," Blake said. "That’s really what inspired me."

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

Mental Health as Strength

Diagnosed with autism and depression, Blake describes his condition as part of his creative superpower.

"Autism makes you get involved in what you’re doing… it’s not a disability, it’s a capability," he said. "It makes me really hyper-fixate on what I’m doing. I pour my heart and soul and brain into it."

That focus allowed him to finish Eclipsar in just three months.

Homeschooling and Hyperdrive

Formerly a student at Lafayette Christian School, Blake now takes online classes. He says the change has helped him flourish, giving him more time to write, play guitar and mandolin, and even code his own website.

"You only have to spend like one hour to like two [on school]," he said. "You don’t have to deal with bullies. You don’t have to deal with annoying teachers."

While writing and editing are completely his own work, Blake says his family plays a big role in his emotional support system. "Whenever I have episodes… that’s when they really come in to support me and help me get through depression, autism, and anxiety."

What’s Next for Blake Varnadoe

Blake is already working on his next novel, Nightmare on the Run, due to be released Oct. 27. The story follows a woman attacked in an alley who joins federal forces to uncover a terrorist group infiltrating the city.

"I’m definitely going to have a live event for this one," he said, hinting at a bigger book launch this time around.

Though he’s receiving media attention and recognition from readers and news outlets, Blake says fame isn’t what drives him.

"I don’t really care about [the attention]. I just want to reach people so I can inspire them, no matter what conditions they have, and I can entertain them," he said.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Blake keeps it simple: "I like to play the mandolin and the guitar. I love coding. I like to write. Yeah, I guess."

His message to others with mental health challenges?

"All I want to say is if you have a mental condition… just remember that it is a capability, not a disability. It is just part of who you are and just what makes you special."