10K reward offered in Georgia arson investigation

Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can help them catch an arsonist in Toombs County.

Officials say they began investigating a mobile home fire that started around 4 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at a residence on the 100 block of Marvin Church Road in Lyons, Georgia.

Investigators determined that the fire had been started to the front porch of the home. Thankfully, no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

If you have any information that could help investigators catch a suspect in the case, please call 1-800-282-5804.