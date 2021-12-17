$10,000 reward offered in Douglasville armed Kroger robbery

article

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in connection to an armed robbery last week at a Douglasville grocery store.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the Kroger on Chapel Hill Road.

According to Douglasville police, the suspect entered the store armed with a gun and robbed the employees. The suspect assaulted several employees before forcing one of them to drive him to the east side of Atlanta where he took off on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5’ 7" and 5’ 10" tall, armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

If you know the identity of the suspect or have any information, please contact: Det. Michael Jetmore at 678-293-1725/ jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov or call 770-920-3010

