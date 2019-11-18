$10,000 reward leading to arrest of Cornelia arsonist

Authorities investigate a fire as arson at an apartment complex in Habersham County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday off Irvin Street in Cornelia.

Investigators said no one was inside the two units at the time. And no utilities were connected.

This is the second fire at the apartment complex since August.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.