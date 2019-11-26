$10,000 reward being offered for information in Dawson County arson

Investigators in Dawson County are searching for the person who started a fire at a home after the blaze was ruled an arson.

It happened just after noon Thursday at a home located on Tanner Road. State investigators said a double-wide mobile home suffered major damage in the fire.

No one was living there at the time and no power was connected.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the rear bedroom.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.