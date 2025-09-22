1,000 pounds of meth tied to Mexican cartel seized in DeKalb County

The Brief Five alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, were arrested in DeKalb County after a drug bust. The DEA said agents took more than 1,000 pounds of the drug from two stash houses in DeKalb County. Agents said the stash houses were reserved for inner circle cartel members, and they found children under the age of 10 at both locations.



Federal agents say they’ve made one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in metro Atlanta in recent years, taking more than 1,000 pounds of the drug from two stash houses in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced the bust Monday, saying five people were arrested — all alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, a violent cartel based in Mexico. Authorities said four of the suspects were in the country illegally.

Officials said the drugs had a wholesale value of about $1.3 million and could have sold for an estimated $5 million on the street.

"What we have here, over a thousand pounds, was seized over the course of just three days," said Theodore S. Hertzberg, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. "There was 700 pounds seized on one day and two days later another 300 pounds from just a few miles away. This is all in one county in the course of half of one week. So these drugs are absolutely out there."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The DEA made one of its largest drug bust ever in metro Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Agents said the stash houses were reserved for inner circle cartel members, and they found children under the age of 10 at both locations.

Hertzberg said Atlanta’s position as a major transportation hub makes it a prime location for cartel operations. "They stash large quantities like this in Atlanta to be distributed throughout the U.S.," he said.

What you can do:

Officials acknowledged that while the bust will hurt CJNG, it will not stop their operations. They urged residents to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods anonymously.