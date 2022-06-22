Expand / Collapse search

Georgia to hit 100 degrees for first time in nearly 3 years

Wednesday is starting off clear and warm, but the real heat is coming to Georgia this afternoon.

ATLANTA - The hottest day of 2022 so far has arrived in Georgia. 

Temperatures are forecasted to hit triple-digits by Wednesday afternoon, topping this year's record high of 99 degrees on June 15.

Wednesday's high of 100 should break the record high of 98 set in 1964 and will be the state's first 100-degree day since August 13, 2019.

Temperatures increased to the mid-90s on Tuesday. Highs may not be over 100 degrees on Thursday, but the heat could linger above average into the weekend. 

Atlanta and Barnesville could see 100-degree temperatures, but Commerce and Madison could reach up to 101 degrees. Computer models on Tuesday showed Rome hovering at 99 degrees, but a temperature bump to pass the threshold is possible. 

High pressure up to the north is keeping things dry early this week. Humidity could increase starting Thursday and over the weekend, increasing the likelihood for thunderstorms and showers. 

Heat could continue for a while, with temperatures forecasted to be close to 90 throughout the rest of the week.