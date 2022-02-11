Expand / Collapse search
10-year-old boy dies in Cartersville house fire, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A child died following a fire at a Cartersville home early Friday morning, fire officials confirmed.

Firefighters went to the home located on 9 Galway Drive around 3:00 a.m. on February 11. The house was found "significantly involved" when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Over 20 firefighters battled the flames for several hours, officials said. 

There were 4 people inside the home during the time of the fire. Three individuals made it out safely, but a 10-year-old boy was not able to make it out.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials confirmed.

Cartersville Fire Department, the Georgia State Fire Marshals Office, and the Bartow County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office are collaborating to determine the cause of the fire.

