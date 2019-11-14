10 Democrats qualify for next week's presidential debate

Ten Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for next Wednesday's debate in Atlanta.

The Democratic National Committee has confirmed the participants who have met polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds.

They are: former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York.

That means there'll be two fewer candidates on stage than there were for the October debate in Ohio.

Former Obama administration housing chief Julin Castro is among the candidates who have fallen short of the benchmarks for this latest debate.

RELATED: Georgia Democratic Party prepares for presidential debate