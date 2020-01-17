1-year-old girl kidnapped in Santa Cruz released, father in police custody

article

A 1-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father in Santa Cruz on Friday is now safe and in police custody. The father is also now in custody, KTVU has learned.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee is at the scene where the predawn kidnapping occurred. Shortly after 4 p.m., Mila, the little girl, was released by her father who authorities say kidnapped the girl.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Andrew Mills earlier said his agency was assisting police find Mila. The sheriff's Facebook post said the girl would be with a man he identified as Brian Sellen. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Mila was taken in the area of Front and Second streets, the sheriff said. Police officers were going yard to yard looking for her.

According to the sheriff's department, Sellen holed up in an apartment after attacking his estranged partner and kidnapping Mila.

Mila was taken in the area of Front and Second streets, the sheriff said. Police officers were going yard to yard looking for her.

Advertisement

Authorities did not immediately describe the relationship between the two.